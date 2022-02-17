Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 875,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $50,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

NYSE:OKE opened at $62.65 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

