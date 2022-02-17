Royal Bank of Canada Has $56.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,466 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $56,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IUSG opened at $104.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.91. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

