Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $44.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VCTR. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Craig Brown purchased 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. Corporate insiders own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Victory Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

