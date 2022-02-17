Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.
Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.34. 1,113,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,147. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
