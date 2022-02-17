Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.34. 1,113,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,147. The stock has a market cap of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.67.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,159,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

