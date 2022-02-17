Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 416,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $52,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3,888.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $161.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

