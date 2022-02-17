Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RY. CIBC dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 174,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

