Royal Bank of Canada Sells 7,644 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 462,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $47,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,310,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,378,000 after purchasing an additional 136,932 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 877,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,324,885.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,012,000 after purchasing an additional 834,678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.45. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.55 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

