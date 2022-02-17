Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $47,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $183.26 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $184.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.06 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

