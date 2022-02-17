Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,522,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 344,378 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of Huntington Bancshares worth $54,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,629,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,194,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

