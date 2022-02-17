Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.15.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$144.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$106.27 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8975801 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

