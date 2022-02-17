Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.
RY has been the topic of several other research reports. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$146.15.
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$144.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.39 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$140.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$106.27 and a 52-week high of C$149.60.
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$830,435.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,803 shares of company stock worth $1,334,423.
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
