RTG Mining (TSE:RTG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

RTG Mining Inc. (TSE:RTG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 14000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$75.29 million and a PE ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

Get RTG Mining alerts:

In other RTG Mining news, insider Richard Charles Hains purchased 30,021,387 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$2,401,710.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,389,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,471,131.12.

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Mabilo properties located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTG Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTG Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.