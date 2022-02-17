RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) PT Lowered to $40.00

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Analysts predict that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $7,109,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in RumbleON by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,506,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RumbleON by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

