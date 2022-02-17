Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and AON (NYSE:AON) Head to Head Comparison

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and AON (NYSE:AON) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and AON’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.29 $68.10 million N/A N/A AON $11.07 billion 5.60 $1.97 billion $5.57 50.49

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and AON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% AON 7.58% 67.50% 7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and AON, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 AON 1 10 1 0 2.00

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.28%. AON has a consensus price target of $303.06, suggesting a potential upside of 7.77%. Given AON’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AON is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of AON shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AON beats Ryan Specialty Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions business includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions business comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions business consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions business includes health and benefits brokerage and health care exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services business includes Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

