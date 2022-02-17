Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RYKKY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.01. 85,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,762. Ryohin Keikaku has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

Get Ryohin Keikaku alerts:

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. engages in the operation of exclusive stores of MUJI. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Business, East Asia Business, Europe and Americas Business, South-West Asia and Oceania Business, and Others. The Domestic Business segment handles the procurement, logistics, and product sales across Japan through the internet and domestic stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryohin Keikaku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryohin Keikaku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.