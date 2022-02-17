Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

