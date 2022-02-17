SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $823.17 million and approximately $81,457.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00044357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.94 or 0.07116451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,997.64 or 0.99893050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053166 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003013 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

