Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Saia by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Saia by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $380.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $268.75 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.98.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

