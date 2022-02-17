Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

SAL opened at $55.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $59.90.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In related news, EVP Todd J. Rubino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $465,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 23.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.