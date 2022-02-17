Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock opened at C$3.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.99.

In related news, Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total value of C$148,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

