SaTT One Day Volume Reaches $50,623.00 (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $50,623.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SaTT Coin Profile

SATT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SaTT using one of the exchanges listed above.

