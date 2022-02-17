Scala Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,975.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.13 or 0.07113144 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,797.63 or 0.99857749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00049263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

