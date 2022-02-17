Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBSNF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schibsted ASA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBSNF opened at $29.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

