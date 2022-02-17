Scotiabank Weighs in on CAE Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.72 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

