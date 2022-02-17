SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Down 26.7% in January

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 250,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SCWorx by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SCWorx during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SCWorx in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCWorx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in SCWorx in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 5.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WORX stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23. SCWorx has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.92%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

