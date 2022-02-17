SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

Shares of SCYX opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,919 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SCYNEXIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.