SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “
Shares of SCYX opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
