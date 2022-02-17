Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Wedbush increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $111.19. 1,221,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,452,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $277,050,000 after purchasing an additional 473,901 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

