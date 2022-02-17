Seaport Res Ptn Reiterates Buy Rating for Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.73. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $429.21 million for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 400.0% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ferroglobe by 718.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,471,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,063 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe during the third quarter worth about $20,694,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ferroglobe by 774.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,974,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,063,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

