Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,141 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $16,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.66 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

