Semux Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, Semux has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $10,451.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Semux alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00126432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009059 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005737 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.