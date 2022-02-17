Sentinel Market Capitalization Achieves $48.57 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $48.57 million and $2.04 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,680,718,531 coins and its circulating supply is 6,819,461,333 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

