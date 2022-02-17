ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SREV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ServiceSource International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.