ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 703,843 shares of company stock valued at $680,663. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceSource International
ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.
