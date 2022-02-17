Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

