Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

STRNY has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC lowered Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:STRNY opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. Severn Trent has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $40.74.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.