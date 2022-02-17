SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

NYSE SFL traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.01. 94,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in SFL by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SFL by 36.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SFL by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

