SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in January

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of SGL Carbon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SGLFF stock remained flat at $$6.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

