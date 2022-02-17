Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.
SHLX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.