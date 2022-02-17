Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SHLX. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

SHLX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,784,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,738. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,646 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Amundi bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,005,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,226,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,888,000 after purchasing an additional 298,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

