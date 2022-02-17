Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the January 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SISI opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98. Shineco has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

