Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $960.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,418.14.
SHOP stock opened at $746.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $720.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
