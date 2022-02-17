Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Lowered to $960.00 at Oppenheimer

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $1,350.00 to $960.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SHOP. Atlantic Securities downgraded Shopify from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,418.14.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $746.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,124.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,362.60. Shopify has a 52 week low of $720.00 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.