Short Interest in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Grows By 34.1%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

