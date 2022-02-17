Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Decreases By 33.2%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ADVM stock remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

In related news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.