Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Drops By 19.5%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,907,000 after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

