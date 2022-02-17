Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases By 58.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
PINE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.
Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.
About Alpine Income Property Trust
Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.
