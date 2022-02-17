Short Interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Increases By 58.3%

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

PINE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,129. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.52 million, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 635.29%.

PINE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,088 shares of company stock valued at $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

