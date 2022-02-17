Short Interest in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Increases By 33.1%

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the January 15th total of 254,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.13. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $88.70 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.05). America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

