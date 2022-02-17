Short Interest in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Decreases By 27.8%

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,500 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BCH traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.43. 81,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,570. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $1.3307 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

