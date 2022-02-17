Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Increases By 70.6%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,100 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 869,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,360,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

MVF opened at $8.63 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.