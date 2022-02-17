Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Expands By 47.7%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 47.7% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CANL opened at $0.02 on Thursday. CannLabs has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

