Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Expands By 44.0%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,952,300 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 2,744,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Shares of CWBHF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 218,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,746. Charlotte’s Web has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut their price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

