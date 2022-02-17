Short Interest in DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Rises By 39.1%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
DDCCF opened at $16.92 on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.
About DIC Asset
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DIC Asset (DDCCF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.