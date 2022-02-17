Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Declines By 19.9%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 262,900 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 328,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.90. Eastside Distilling has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter. Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.92%.
About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.
