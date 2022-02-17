Short Interest in Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Decreases By 33.9%

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. 86,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 104.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

