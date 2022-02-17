Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Drops By 25.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 166,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,829. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
GB Sciences Company Profile
