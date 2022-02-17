Short Interest in GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Drops By 25.3%

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 470,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GBLX remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 166,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,829. GB Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get GB Sciences alerts:

GB Sciences Company Profile

GB Sciences, Inc is a phytomedical research and biopharmaceutical drug development company, which focus on treating diseases with cannabinoid medicines. The firm is engaged in the research and development of plant-based medicines and plans to produce plant-inspired and complex therapeutic mixtures based on its portfolio of intellectual property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.